Maryland pauses Covid-19 reopening, expands mask-wearing order

Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday paused Maryland’s economic reopening plan and expanded an order to require residents to wear face coverings in public spaces at all businesses.

The Republican governor also announced a critical leadership change in the Maryland Department of Health. Deputy Secretary Fran Phillips, who has been a key member of the state’s coronavirus response team, will retire while continuing to serve in an advisory role. Succeeding her will be Dr. Jinlene Chan, who is currently assistant secretary and chief medical officer.

While Maryland’s key metrics are better than most other states, Hogan said there are causes for concern. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is at 4.77% and has remained below 5% for 34 days. He also noted Maryland continues to be excluded from the federal government’s list of 21 “red zone states.”

However, hospitalizations have spiked 28% in the last two weeks to 571, and the number of intensive-care beds in use is at 145. The numbers remain below…