Balanced Fund 13073.45 + .48 + .97 – 1.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2352.92 + .09 + 6.08

Emerging Markets 342.85 + 2.36 + 2.50 – 6.11

Equity Income Fund 12058.70 + .55 + 1.10 – 11.81

GNMA 784.47 + .01 + .19 + 3.11

General Municipal Debt 1433.76 + .04 + .21 + .70

Gold Fund 391.04 – 2.08 + 3.18 + 23.23

High Current Yield 2222.16 + .62 + .30 – 5.42

High Yield Municipal 660.13 + .09 + .36 – 2.06

International Fund 1857.71 + 1.33 + 1.15 – 7.62

Science and Technology Fund 3587.97 + .08 + 1.25 + 11.87

Short Investment Grade 381.33 – .10 + .06 + 2.08

Short Municipal 190.81 + .04 + .08 + .72

US Government 744.11 + .10 + .24 + 7.92

