Balanced Fund 13467.76 + .04 + .69 + 1.11 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.76 + .17 + .43 + 9.95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13467.76 + .04 + .69 + 1.11

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.76 + .17 + .43 + 9.95

Emerging Markets 360.15 – .25 + 1.69 – 1.37

Equity Income Fund 12478.65 – .22 + .24 – 8.74

GNMA 783.57 + .06 + .22 + 2.99

General Municipal Debt 1460.12 + .14 + .41 + 2.55

Gold Fund 460.93 + 1.99 + 2.21 + 45.25

High Current Yield 2298.33 + .04 + .66 – 2.18

High Yield Municipal 673.83 + .13 + .53 – .02

International Fund 1896.02 – 1.48 – 1.07 – 5.71

Science and Technology Fund 3805.46 + .90 + 3.97 + 18.65

Short Investment Grade 383.75 + .05 + .17 + 2.73

Short Municipal 191.54 + .07 + 1.11

US Government 751.90 + .02 + .32 + 9.05

