Balanced Fund 13466.89 – .28 + .29 + 1.10
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2434.49 + .25 + .21 + 9.76
Emerging Markets 361.82 – .61 + 1.59 – .92
Equity Income Fund 12506.25 – .79 – .18 – 8.53
GNMA 782.36 – .08 – .01 + 2.83
General Municipal Debt 1457.82 + .11 + .27 + 2.39
Gold Fund 451.96 – 2.65 + 1.92 + 42.42
High Current Yield 2297.92 + .15 + .66 – 2.19
High Yield Municipal 673.09 + .16 + .45 – .13
International Fund 1923.99 – 1.25 – .07 – 4.32
Science and Technology Fund 3771.39 + .66 + 1.78 + 17.58
Short Investment Grade 384.05 + .16 + .24 + 2.81
Short Municipal 191.56 + .03 + .09 + 1.12
US Government 751.93 + .22 + .31 + 9.05
