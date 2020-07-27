Balanced Fund 13448.01 + .54 + .27 + .96
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2424.85 – .14 + .74 + 9.32
Emerging Markets 360.02 + 1.66 + 1.23 – 1.41
Equity Income Fund 12492.08 + .35 + .74 – 8.64
GNMA 781.30 – .07 – .15 + 2.69
General Municipal Debt 1454.88 + .05 + .29 + 2.18
Gold Fund 468.13 + 3.81 + 7.37 + 47.52
High Current Yield 2285.06 + .08 + 1.09 – 2.74
High Yield Municipal 671.14 + .12 + .38 – .42
International Fund 1934.12 + .91 + .41 – 3.82
Science and Technology Fund 3736.67 + 2.09 – 1.39 + 16.50
Short Investment Grade 383.06 – .01 + .11 + 2.54
Short Municipal 191.34 – .03 + .03 + 1.00
US Government 748.85 – .09 + .27 + 8.61
