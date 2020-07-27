Balanced Fund 13448.01 + .54 + .27 + .96 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2424.85 – .14 + .74 + 9.32 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13448.01 + .54 + .27 + .96

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2424.85 – .14 + .74 + 9.32

Emerging Markets 360.02 + 1.66 + 1.23 – 1.41

Equity Income Fund 12492.08 + .35 + .74 – 8.64

GNMA 781.30 – .07 – .15 + 2.69

General Municipal Debt 1454.88 + .05 + .29 + 2.18

Gold Fund 468.13 + 3.81 + 7.37 + 47.52

High Current Yield 2285.06 + .08 + 1.09 – 2.74

High Yield Municipal 671.14 + .12 + .38 – .42

International Fund 1934.12 + .91 + .41 – 3.82

Science and Technology Fund 3736.67 + 2.09 – 1.39 + 16.50

Short Investment Grade 383.06 – .01 + .11 + 2.54

Short Municipal 191.34 – .03 + .03 + 1.00

US Government 748.85 – .09 + .27 + 8.61

