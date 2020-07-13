Balanced Fund 13151.13 – .44 – .37 – 1.27 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2382.17 – .21 + .51 + 7.40 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13151.13 – .44 – .37 – 1.27

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2382.17 – .21 + .51 + 7.40

Emerging Markets 353.05 – .43 + .25 – 3.32

Equity Income Fund 12074.46 – .11 – .83 – 11.69

GNMA 782.71 – .09 – .22 + 2.88

General Municipal Debt 1441.98 + .05 + .55 + 1.28

Gold Fund 405.47 – 3.02 + 1.19 + 27.77

High Current Yield 2230.91 + .31 + .10 – 5.05

High Yield Municipal 664.31 + .12 + .67 – 1.44

International Fund 1873.41 – .49 – .91 – 6.84

Science and Technology Fund 3615.90 – 2.97 – 1.67 + 12.74

Short Investment Grade 382.13 + .03 + .04 + 2.29

Short Municipal 190.92 – .03 + .05 + .78

US Government 745.53 – .06 + .34 + 8.13

