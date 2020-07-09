Balanced Fund 13122.28 – .44 + .85 – 1.48 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2392.31 + .55 + 1.67 + 7.85 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13122.28 – .44 + .85 – 1.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2392.31 + .55 + 1.67 + 7.85

Emerging Markets 357.09 + .61 + 6.62 – 2.21

Equity Income Fund 11922.47 – 1.23 – .59 – 12.80

GNMA 783.08 – .10 – .17 + 2.93

General Municipal Debt 1438.84 + .19 + .40 + 1.06

Gold Fund 420.82 – .42 + 5.38 + 32.61

High Current Yield 2225.02 – .14 + .75 – 5.30

High Yield Municipal 662.37 + .23 + .43 – 1.72

International Fund 1867.31 – .88 + 1.85 – 7.14

Science and Technology Fund 3699.85 – .18 + 3.20 + 15.35

Short Investment Grade 382.11 + .03 + .11 + 2.29

Short Municipal 190.83 – .02 + .05 + .73

US Government 745.79 + .20 + .33 + 8.16

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.