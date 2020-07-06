Balanced Fund 13191.23 + .90 + 3.13 – .97 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2367.96 + .05 + .46 + 6.76 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13191.23 + .90 + 3.13 – .97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2367.96 + .05 + .46 + 6.76

Emerging Markets 353.18 + 3.58 + 6.95 – 3.28

Equity Income Fund 12173.20 + 1.00 + 4.24 – 10.97

GNMA 784.73 + .15 + 3.14

General Municipal Debt 1434.68 + .09 + .26 + .76

Gold Fund 400.72 + 1.41 + 4.84 + 26.28

High Current Yield 2227.35 + .44 + .86 – 5.20

High Yield Municipal 660.13 + .09 + .32 – 2.06

International Fund 1889.90 + 1.74 + 4.14 – 6.02

Science and Technology Fund 3670.15 + 1.78 + 5.67 + 14.43

Short Investment Grade 381.47 – .07 + .08 + 2.12

Short Municipal 190.86 + .05 + .10 + .75

US Government 743.01 – .11 – .22 + 7.76

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.