HERO Registry Doctor Studies the Toll of COVID-19 on Health Care Workers

Of all those at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, none are in the crosshairs more than health care workers. Many…

Of all those at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, none are in the crosshairs more than health care workers. Many spend hours every day in virus-heavy environments, with masks, gowns, gloves and disinfectant as their only protection. Their resistance is often lowered by exhaustion, anxiety and the grief of losing patient after patient.

As of June 25, 469 U.S. health care workers had died of COVID-19, which is almost certainly an undercount, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other tallies have put the toll at more like 600 so far. No one’s measured what the pandemic is costing health care works physically, emotionally and economically.

Not yet, anyway. But that’s the purpose of the HERO Registry, an initiative spearheaded by the Duke Clinical Research Institute at Duke University School of Medicine. “It’s been clear that one of the biggest issues out there is how to keep health care workers safe and informed, and give them a community where they can share their concerns,” says the institute’s executive director, cardiologist Adrian Hernandez, who jumped on the opportunity to propose the registry when the not-for-profit Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) approached Duke looking for high-impact COVID-related projects to fund.

HERO (which stands for Healthcare Worker Exposure Response & Outcomes) was launched in April to measure and track COVID-19’s effect on the U.S. health care workforce, which Hernandez estimates is 19 million strong. HERO has signed up almost 15,000 health care workers so far — predominantly nurses and doctors, though Hernandez and his fellow researchers eventually hope for participation in the six figures and reflecting the full range: emergency medical technicians, food service and housekeeping workers, home health aides and nursing home staff –everyone whose working lives are intimately intertwined with the pandemic. (If you’re a U.S. health care worker and 18 or older, you can join the registry here.)

“We want to form a HERO community across the front lines, to have a continuous pulse about what’s happening to them, and also to feed back information to help keep them safe,” Hernandez says.

[Read: Dr. Peter Hotez Combats Antiscience While Working on a Coronavirus Vaccine.]

Registries are a common tool in health care. They collect structured, uniform information from large groups of people who share a characteristic — for example, a disease like diabetes. Once people are enrolled in a registry, they’re tracked on a regular schedule so that investigators can learn more about the course of the disease or the effectiveness of a treatment, and participants often agree to be available for clinical trials when researchers are looking for subjects with specific characteristics.

Registries have yielded discoveries that have transformed the care of many diseases, especially in the cardiac arena where Hernandez practices. A cardiologist who specializes in managing the care of heart transplant patients, Hernandez grew up in a medical family. Though he initially tried not to follow in the family footsteps — “I kept trying to do other things” — he finally gave in because he found himself drawn to the profession’s unique ability to transform lives. Over time, he also grew to appreciate the profound power of information collected from large numbers of people.

“Doing something to help an individual, but then expanding it exponentially to help thousands of individuals: That was my calling for medicine,” Hernandez says. “Years ago when I was a med student, I could see how we learned the things that would help people out — by thousands of people volunteering to be part of a study.”

In HERO, health care workers themselves are the research subjects, and the objectives are to measure COVID-19’s impact on them and discover the best ways to help them. The HERO registry promises to help answer questions that never had to be asked before. “Now we have this huge public health problem, and getting to the answers as fast as possible is important,” Hernandez says. “The right answers are even more important.”

[Read: As COVID-19 Slams Arizona, Flight Nurses Soar to Respond.]

HERO Registry participants receive a 10-minute survey to complete every other week, with standard questions about their physical and mental health (including their levels of anger, anxiety, stress, sleep, pain, fatigue and depressive symptoms), plus a question where they can describe, in their own words, what’s weighing on them most.

Hernandez says that while he’s been surprised by a number and variety of concerns expressed by registry participants, the consistent top three are how to protect family members, how long it’s going to take before there’s a vaccine and whether the results of COVID-19 tests can be trusted. Participating in the HERO registry is one way to address those concerns, he says. For example, the registry plans to facilitate enrollment for members who want to participate in trials of vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

[Read: COVID-19: ‘Seared Into My Brain.’]

One project of the HERO registry is a controlled clinical trial of the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), to see whether health care workers can either forestall COVID-19 by taking it or lessen the severity if they do become infected. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration revoked emergency approval of the drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients after a large randomized clinical trial showed that it didn’t help. However, Hernandez says there’s some evidence that it might have a preventive effect if it’s taken much earlier, and the FDA-approved HERO-HCQ trial may help provide a definitive answer to that question. He hopes to have some preliminary results by fall.

Hernandez hasn’t endured COVID-19 infection himself yet, and so far his family has also escaped, but Duke University Medical Center is currently bursting at the seams with COVID patients and he says “we’re all walking on eggshells” about what’s going to happen next. He sees his cardiac patients in the hospital and says it’s strange having to talk to their family members on FaceTime rather than in person.

One HERO finding that heartens him? “We expected that people would be burnt out, but we are seeing that change over time,” he says. “People are expressing more optimism that our strategies to address COVID-19 are going to succeed.”

More from U.S. News

What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?

Coronavirus Prevention Steps That Do or Do Not Work

Myths About Coronavirus

HERO Registry Doctor Studies the Toll of COVID-19 on Health Care Workers originally appeared on usnews.com