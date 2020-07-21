CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
GWU to weigh changing ‘Colonial’ nickname, mascot

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 21, 2020, 8:26 AM

George Washington University is reexamining its use of “Colonials” as its nickname and sports mascot after a Board of Trustees task force found that it “stood apart as an issue of great concern.”

The move comes as a part of an effort to reexamine the names of other buildings and memorials on the GWU campus, including the Marvin Center, the university’s student center. The building is named after Cloyd Heck Marvin, a former president of the university who prevented it from admitting black students until 1954. 

The university will form separate committees to assess renaming requests for both the building and the Colonials nickname, according to a statement released Monday. The special committee on the Colonials nickname will be led by D.C. Council member Mary Cheh, who is also the university’s Elyce Zenoff Research Professor of Law, and includes students, faculty, staff and alumni. 

The committee to reassess the name of the Marvin Center will be led by Roger Fairfax, the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

