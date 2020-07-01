Graduate students call on Johns Hopkins to roll back tuition hikes amid Covid-19

Graduate students at Johns Hopkins University are asking the school to roll back a tuition increase they say is “shocking”…

Graduate students at Johns Hopkins University are asking the school to roll back a tuition increase they say is “shocking” and “tone deaf” amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and related economic downturn.

Students participating in advanced academic programs (AAP) at the Johns Hopkins Krieger School of Arts and Sciences recently wrote open letters to the deans of their schools, as well as Ron Daniels, president of the university, protesting tuition increases of 4%, on average, and new fees for the 2020-2021 academic year. In addition to the global economic downturn, the students noted that many courses will continue to be taught online in the coming semesters, which they argued is not a comparable experience to in-person learning.

The request comes as higher education institutions across the country are grappling with questions of affordability for students and their families who have suffered financially amid the pandemic, and as they try to make up for their own humungous losses. Hopkins…