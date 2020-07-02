CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Homecoming to go virtual this year | Rising cases in 40 of 50 states | Latest local COVID-19 test results
FedEx asks Washington NFL team to change its name

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

July 2, 2020, 7:34 PM

FedEx Corp., the shipping giant that has held the naming rights to the Washington NFL team’s stadium for more than two decades, has asked the team to change its name.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx (NYSE: FDX) said in a single-sentence statement.

The Washington Business Journal has requested comment from the team and will update this post if we hear back. FedEx declined to comment beyond its statement.

Team owner Daniel Snyder has steadfastly refused to consider a name change. But the recent pressure to do so is unprecedented.

The move by Memphis-based FedEx follows news, as reported by AdWeek, that 87 investment firms collectively worth more than $600 billion asked three major Washington NFL sponsors — FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo — to end their relationships with the team unless owner Daniel Snyder changes the name. 

