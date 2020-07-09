D.C. United brings on Events D.C. as a uniform sponsor

Events D.C.’s logo will be brandished on the shorts of D.C. United’s uniforms when the club resumes play Sunday. It’s…

Events D.C.’s logo will be brandished on the shorts of D.C. United’s uniforms when the club resumes play Sunday. It’s part of an effort for Major League Soccer clubs to make up lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

The league is now allowing sponsor logos to be placed on the left sleeve, across the front of the jersey as well as on the lower back of players’ shorts, according to The Washington Post. Clubs have been permitted to advertise on the right sleeve and such deals are valued between $500,000 and $1 million a year, according to Sports Pro Media. Terms of the Events D.C. deal were not disclosed.

The relationship between D.C. United and Events D.C. extends back to the days when the team played at RFK Stadium, which is owned and operated by the city’s conventions and sports authority. Previous agreements Events D.C. being the presenting sponsor the the club’s international friendly against French club Olympique Marseille in 2019, as well as the club’s 2019 postseason tour in…