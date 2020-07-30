D.C. to issue RFPs on Reeves Center, Hill East’s Reservation 13 once again

The District is taking a step toward redeveloping the Reeves Center at 14th and U streets NW and another chunk…

The District is taking a step toward redeveloping the Reeves Center at 14th and U streets NW and another chunk of Hill East’s Reservation 13.

The “surplus process” for those properties has begun, according to an announcement Thursday from the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. That means it is almost ready to issue a request for proposals for two of the most closely watched properties in D.C.

At the Reeves Center, located at in the heart of the U Street corridor at 2000 14th Street NW, the city envisions the municipal building being redeveloped into a mix of housing, office and retail. It even recently landed a high-profile tenant for whatever gets built at Reeves, with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in June committing to move its headquarters there from Baltimore.

Reservation 13, just south of RFK Stadium near the Stadium-Armory Metro station, has a much more tortured history, as the District has been working to…