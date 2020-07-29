D.C. real estate software firm nearly doubles its venture funding

Aquicore, whose software platform helps building owners monitor energy usage, has raised $14 million in new funding, nearly doubling its…

Aquicore, whose software platform helps building owners monitor energy usage, has raised $14 million in new funding, nearly doubling its total intake and capping a year of growth for the D.C. firm.

This latest round was led by Keyframe Capital Partners, a New York investment firm that was accompanied by A/O Proptech, a real estate data firm based in the U.K., and Silicon Valley venture firm The Westly Group. They joined previous investors Navitas Capital and Fifth Wall, both Los Angeles-based firms, to bring total lifetime funding for Aquicore to $33 million, the company said.

The firm — which said its technology is being used on more than 1,000 commercial buildings nationwide and whose client roster includes the likes of Cushman & Wakefield Inc., JBG Smith Properties, Lincoln Property Co., MRP Realty and the World Bank — said it plans to use the new funding to build on its software platform and push into the European market. Aquicore hopes to break into that market as it faces new…