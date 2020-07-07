Coronavirus and the MCAT: What Test-Takers Should Know

Premedical students will be taking a shortened MCAT this summer due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.…

Premedical students will be taking a shortened MCAT this summer due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

As a result of the pandemic almost all MCAT test dates in March, April and May of 2020 were canceled. The cancellations affected tens of thousands of premed students, many of whom needed to take the MCAT during this period to apply to medical school.

In response, the Association of American Medical Colleges made multiple modifications to the MCAT for this summer to accommodate these students. The exam changes are significant and it’s important for premed students to understand how they will need to adjust their MCAT preparation.

New Test Dates, Times

The AAMC added three new dates to the MCAT 2020 testing calendar: June 28 and Sept. 27 and 28. Adding new test dates is a standard response from the AAMC when catastrophic events lead to exam cancellations.

[Read: What Is the MCAT Test Like and How Do You Prepare for It?]

However, the number of test dates added is far fewer than the number of canceled test dates. To accommodate more students, the AAMC announced that the MCAT will be offered three times on each test date at 6:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. local times. While actual times may vary depending on the testing center, most students can expect to take the exam during one of these times.

Shortened MCAT Exam

The AAMC has shortened the MCAT to approximately 5 hours and 45 minutes, down from 7 hours and 30 minutes, to allow the exam to be offered up to three times each day this summer.

All three MCAT science sections have been reduced to 76 minutes each, and the Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills section has been reduced to 81 minutes. The number of questions in each section has also been reduced so that there is no change to the average amount of time per question that test-takers would have under normal circumstances. The questions removed were trial questions that did not count toward students’ scores.

[Read: Why the MCAT Is Harder Than a Typical College Exam.]

Essentially, each section of the MCAT will be the same as the normal version of the exam except that test-takers won’t have to complete any of the pilot questions. The mid-exam break has been reduced to 10 minutes, suggesting that the shortened MCAT does not require a lunch break. This will make the overall exam feel more like a sprint than an all-day event.

Here’s how the schedule looks:

— Chemical and Physical Foundations of Biological Systems, 48 questions, 76 minutes.

— Optional break, 10 minutes.

— Critical Analysis and Reasoning Skills, 48 questions, 81 minutes.

— Mid-exam break, 10 minutes.

— Biological and Biochemical Foundations of Living Systems, 48 questions, 76 minutes.

— Optional break, 10 minutes.

— Psychological, Social and Biological Foundations of Behavior, 48 questions, 76 minutes.

— Void questions, 2 minutes.

How to Prepare for the Shortened MCAT

Students should not prepare for the shortened summer MCAT the same way they would for the normal MCAT.

Once an exam date is chosen, students need to select an appropriate test time. The choice depends on each student. Are you a morning person, a night owl or neither? You want to pick a time when you know that you will be mentally focused and ready to do your best on the exam.

Content review is the only part of your MCAT preparation that should not change. The reduction in the length of the MCAT has no impact on the content topics tested on the exam. You want to be as prepared as possible for every science concept that can show up. It’s a good idea to review the AAMC MCAT Content Outline for a full overview of what’s covered.

[Read: What Is a Good MCAT Score?]

Completing MCAT practice exams has always been the most important part of preparing. It allows students to gauge their study progress and build up the stamina required to maintain focus throughout the duration of the exam.

As much as possible, strive to simulate testing conditions when taking practice exams. This includes waking up at the same time you expect to on test day, starting practice exams at the same time as your actual test time and taking the 10-minute breaks — don’t give yourself extra time! — between sections.

A concern of many students is that the AAMC has not provided shortened versions of practice exams. Several test preparation companies have shortened their own practice exams, but the AAMC practice exams remain the gold standard for MCAT preparation since all of the AAMC materials are from former administrations of the exam. Fortunately, an online guide is available that allows students to take AAMC practice exams in a shortened format.

You can also study on the go . Mobile apps like MCAT Prep by MedSchoolCoach enable students to access hundreds of free videos, flashcards and unique questions that can help them practice and improve their score on the MCAT.

We are living in unprecedented times because of the coronavirus. That said, life will go on. While the format of the MCAT has changed this summer, premed students can still continue on their paths toward becoming physicians.

More from U.S. News

What the Coronavirus Pandemic Means for Premed Students

How to Discuss Coronavirus in Medical School Admissions Essays

10 Costs to Expect When Applying to Medical School

Coronavirus and the MCAT: What Test-Takers Should Know originally appeared on usnews.com