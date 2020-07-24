CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC orders travelers from 'high-risk areas' to self-quarantine | More than a third of patients feel symptoms for weeks | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Complaint filed against judge in Confederate monuments’ case

The Associated Press

July 24, 2020, 11:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — An attorney in Virginia has filed a complaint against a judge who had halted the removal of Confederate statues from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Friday that the complaint criticizes the judge for presiding over the statue cases despite living near the monuments. It also cites a college editorial the judge wrote in 1977 that criticized a voter registration plan and said it would “allow the parasites of this nation to become the dominating force in politics.” Attorney David Baugh filed his complaint with Virginia’s Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission. Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo has recused himself from the cases. He’s also defended his record as a judge. 

