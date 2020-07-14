Best Deals to Snag on Tax Day 2020

So much is different in 2020 — even Tax Day. The day income tax returns are due typically falls on…

So much is different in 2020 — even Tax Day. The day income tax returns are due typically falls on April 15. It is usually a constant that Americans can rely on. However, this year, Tax Day has been postponed to July 15.

Whether you’re rushing to file, despite the extension, or you filed earlier this year, you deserve a treat. Luckily, some restaurants and stores are offering freebies and deals on July 15.

This year’s Tax Day freebies are less celebratory than in past years. And almost no restaurants or stores are promoting Tax Day deals overtly. But there are plenty of ways to reward yourself with a little treat or discount this Tax Day.

Here are the best deals and freebies for Tax Day 2020:

— 7-Eleven.

— BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

— Bloomingdale’s.

— The Cheesecake Factory.

— Cicis Pizza.

— DSW.

— Einstein Bros. Bagels.

— Huddle House.

— Elizabeth Arden.

— Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizza.

— Noodles & Company.

— Sonic.

— White Castle.

Note: All of the restaurant deals listed below are available for delivery, contactless curbside pickup or to-go orders.

7-Eleven

Join the 7Rewards program and get a free medium Slurpee drink. This offer is redeemable any day in July, including Tax Day. If you’re a member of 7Rewards, you’ll receive the barcode necessary to claim your free Slurpee.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Place an online order of at least $25 and get a free appetizer. Use promo code FREEAPP at checkout to claim this deal.

Bloomingdale’s

Through July 15, get an extra 50% off clearance items labeled “Extra 50% off clearance: discount applied in bag.” No promo code is needed. The discount will automatically be applied to your cart.

The Cheesecake Factory

Like Tax Day, the Cheesecake Factory’s “free slice” promo has been extended — until July 17 to be precise. Order online for pickup or for delivery via DoorDash to claim a free piece of cheesecake. You must also spend $30 or more and enter promocode FREESLICE at checkout.

Cicis Pizza

The buffet chain is offering online ordering and takeout. Use code 80037 at checkout to get a free order of cinnamon rolls when you order a large meat eater pizza.

DSW

Through July 15, use code LOVEJLO to get 50% off the JLO Jennifer Lopez footwear collection.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Use the app to order ahead for contactless pickup, and get one free coffee.

Huddle House

Tax Day coincides with Waffle Wednesday at Huddle House, which is taking online orders for pickup. Spend at least $6, and you’ll get a free waffle.

Elizabeth Arden

Get a freebie with your splurge. Use promo code SCENT at checkout through July 19 and get two free mini fragrances with any $95 purchase. Plus, spend at least $75 and use promo code LUXURY at checkout and get six free beauty gifts, including a mini mascara, cleanser, beauty bag, serum, day cream and Superstart Skin Renewal Booster.

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizza

Pizza carryout is an easy option if you need a break from cooking this Wednesday. Current deals include an 18-inch traditional pizza, small house or Caesar salad and choice of cheesecake or two mini canolis for $25. Bottles of wine, meanwhile, are 50% off with all carryout orders.

Noodles & Company

Technically, this deal, which runs July 14 to July 17, is for National Mac and Cheese Day, but the timing is perfect for Tax Day. Get a free small order of macaroni and cheese, plus free delivery. The type of mac and cheese you get for free varies by day, and on July 15, it’s barbecue pork. You must join the Noodles Rewards program to get this deal.

Sonic

Get a half-price drink or Slushie to top off Tax Day. Normally, you’d need to visit Sonic between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to snag this pricing. But right now, you can get this promo anytime when you order via the Sonic app.

White Castle

The burger chain has a solid summertime freebie going on: Get one free medium soft drink, no purchase required. You can find the coupon on White Castle’s site.

