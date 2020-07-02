As COVID-19 Slams Arizona, Flight Nurses Soar to Respond

On a blazing 110-degree Arizona day, flight nurses Kim Fawcett and William Cobb tend to their patients in the sky.…

On a blazing 110-degree Arizona day, flight nurses Kim Fawcett and William Cobb tend to their patients in the sky. In each of their respective helicopters, four people share a compact cabin — the pilot, two critical care flight specialists and yet another patient with COVID-19 — as they travel to a destination hospital in Phoenix or Flagstaff.

With COVID-19 spiking in Arizona and record-breaking numbers of cases, Fawcett and Cobb are busier than ever, logging far more flight hours than usual. Back-to-back transports are increasingly common for flight health specialists at Guardian Air Transport, a hospital-based, nonprofit medical helicopter transport program with Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Flight health specialists like Fawcett and Cobb provide sophisticated and often lifesaving care in midair — the kind of high-level care patients usually receive in a hospital ICU on the ground. Many airlifted patients are placed on ventilators to provide breathing support to their coronavirus-ravaged lungs.

“What we do is take everything that’s in a trauma bay, a resuscitation bay or a critical care room and we wrap it up into what’s about the size of a bathtub,” says Cobb, who is the base coordinator for Tuba City in the Navajo Nation. Patients range from newborns to the elderly. “We load everything into a helicopter and we take that patient wherever they start out from to definitive care.”

[Read: Hospital Chaplain Offers Comfort to Hard-Hit Navajo Nation.]

The novel coronavirus is devastating the Navajo Nation, which is served by the flight health specialists. As of June 30, there have been 7,549 cases and 364 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, according to the Navajo Nation Department of Health. A nightly curfew is in effect, masks are mandated and all tribal parks and recreational areas are closed.

COVID-19 is ramping up the difficulty of an already complex job for critical care flight specialists. The highly contagious virus increases their personal health risk as they travel long distances in close quarters with patients. Personal protective equipment — N95 masks, gowns, Tyvek coveralls and gloves — helps keep them safe but unavoidably gives them another hassle to contend with. And they’re already busy enough.

Health care facilities are available within the Navajo Nation but they’re not sufficient to meet all the needs of severely ill COVID-19 patients. While a few facilities on the reservation have small ICUs, they can’t offer specialized critical care, Fawcett explains. “So we transfer them to a higher level of care,” she says.

[Read: Meet the Woman Behind the World’s Most Famous Coronavirus Tracker.]

Fawcett brings valuable experience to her work in the coronavirus pandemic. In early 2015, she provided care to Ebola patients in West Africa during the worst of that outbreak. As bad as COVID-19 is proving to be, Ebola was worse, with an average fatality rate of about 50% among people stricken with Ebola virus disease.

The danger didn’t deter Fawcett. Earlier, as a clinical nursing instructor in Rwanda, she recognized that the health system there “was not the most robust.” When the Ebola outbreak happened, she packed up and traveled to Sierra Leone to provide direct patient care. “I do feel strongly that health care should be a human right,” she says.

That weeklong training Fawcett received on using full PPE safely prior to going in and treating Ebola patients continues to serve her well. Such training is not necessarily standard for U.S. health care workers treating COVID-19 patients now. Fawcett has helped spearhead PPE best practices for her health system colleagues, and educated hospital staff members and public health departments on infection control needs and procedures.

About 3.5 years ago, a flight nurse job opened up at Northern Arizona Healthcare, where Fawcett was already working as a critical care nurse on the ground. Almost on a whim, she decided to apply.

“I had no idea,” Fawcett says. “I never flew before. When I first went into the helicopter I thought: Maybe I should have gotten in there before I took the job.” It’s “way more difficult” to give ICU-type care on a helicopter flight, she says. With the copter’s configuration, flight specialists have somewhat limited access to the patients they work with.

Taking a few extra moments to get procedures started before loading the patient pod into the helicopter can help set them up for success, Fawcett says: “But we can start IVs, intubate people and do different treatments in the helicopter,” she adds.

Cobb agrees that it takes more finesse to provide care inside the aircraft, even though he has “arms like Gumby.” The interior space of the helicopter cabin compares roughly to that of a compact SUV, he says.

Also a critical care veteran, Cobb has been a flight nurse with Guardian Air for the past 4.5 years. “Our job here is pretty unique in the world of flight nursing,” he says of their work serving the Navajo as well the Hopi communities.

Altogether, the Navajo land covers 27,500 square miles extending into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. About 300,000 people live within this scope.

[Read: A Doctor Treating the Hard-Hit Navajo Nation Seethes Over Structural Racism.]

Not every transport case is related to COVID-19. Sometimes the helicopter airlifts patients directly from car crash scenes to trauma centers. Or the helicopter may land in the front yard of a residence, blades still whirring as the flight nurses quickly pick up a stroke patient who is then rushed to the nearest — yet still distant — stroke center.

Flights often occur at night, when nurses may switch on an interior light. Night-vision goggles are helpful pieces of medical equipment, alongside the oxygen tank and defibrillator. A headlamp can also come in handy when doing a procedure or giving the patient a treatment.

“At nighttime, we may as well be flying in a cardboard box,” Cobb says. “It’s pitch dark outside and the patient really doesn’t see much.” During the daytime, he adds, Arizona is “spectacular.”

Not surprisingly, the patients who are alert are often too anxious about their helicopter trip to admire the scenery, so nurses allay their fears. “I describe it as being a lot more like riding an elevator than being on an airplane,” Cobb says. Although some turbulence might be involved, he says, the helicopter ride is typically much smoother. The sickest patients on ventilators are kept sedated and comfortable before, during and after the flight.

The flight nurses typically work a 48-hour shift. On day one, Cobb says, he and his partner — another flight nurse, flight paramedic or flight respiratory therapist — meet in Flagstaff at 6 a.m. After rounding up equipment and medication for the shift, they drive another 1.5 hours into Tuba City.

“Two days later, we’re done at 8 a.m., when our relief shows up,” Cobb says. Usually they get a chance to rest between patients — sometimes they don’t. Fatigue can be an occupational hazard and the pandemic isn’t helping.

“We fly a lot more now,” Fawcett says. “So we don’t get as much rest as we used to.” Employees use a fatigue matrix to calculate their level of tiredness. If a fatigue score is high enough, the flight care team member is granted a five-hour downtime break to sleep.

But it’s not always easy to do so. “If I take downtime during the day, it is harder for me to sleep for those five hours when the sun comes up,” Fawcett says, adding that management is supportive if someone feels too tired or mentally exhausted to fly.

The coronavirus pandemic poses new medical challenges for the flight care specialists. Disease complications can go far beyond “standard” pneumonia with multiple effects in the body, Cobb notes.

“COVID is absolutely different from other disease processes that I learned about in school and worked with my entire career,” Cobb says. “That’s what’s made combating it so difficult. Every time we think we have our arms wrapped around it, we’re figuring out something new.”

More from U.S. News

Myths About Coronavirus

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Definition and Examples

What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?

As COVID-19 Slams Arizona, Flight Nurses Soar to Respond originally appeared on usnews.com