AP Top Political News at 10:30 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters Trump to hold outdoor…

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H. For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US Trump’s `strong wall’ to block COVID-19 from China had holes Amid furor over monuments, Trump seeks `garden’ of US heroes ‘People aren’t stupid’: Pence’s virus spin tests credibility AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s empty assurance on controlling virus At Mount Rushmore, Trump digs deeper into nation’s divisions Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.