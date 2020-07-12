CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plan blends remote and in-class learning | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

It’s Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Trump’s defiant help for Stone adds to tumult in Washington

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary

Biden forges brand of liberal populism to use against Trump

AP FACT CHECK: If he’s said it once, he’s said it 100 times

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution

