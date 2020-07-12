It’s Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like
Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China
Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic
Trump’s defiant help for Stone adds to tumult in Washington
Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win Louisiana’s presidential primary
Biden forges brand of liberal populism to use against Trump
AP FACT CHECK: If he’s said it once, he’s said it 100 times
Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence
Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.