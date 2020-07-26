AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay
Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads
From police chief to VP? Inside Val Demings’ unlikely path
Trump now says he won’t throw first pitch at Yankees game
Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas
Hunger organization pushes out Yoho after Capitol incident
AP-NORC poll: US course at record low, Trump sinks on virus
Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August
For racial justice protests, US taps tactical border squads
US closes Chengdu consulate in China, after Houston order
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.