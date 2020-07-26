AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

White House pushes narrow virus aid; Pelosi blasts GOP delay

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

From police chief to VP? Inside Val Demings’ unlikely path

Trump now says he won’t throw first pitch at Yankees game

Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas

Hunger organization pushes out Yoho after Capitol incident

AP-NORC poll: US course at record low, Trump sinks on virus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

For racial justice protests, US taps tactical border squads

US closes Chengdu consulate in China, after Houston order

