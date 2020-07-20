AP Top Political News at 11:10 p.m. EDT

He’s back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls Biden outlines priorities for next pandemic relief package Biden says…

He’s back: Trump to re-up virus briefings amid lagging polls

Biden outlines priorities for next pandemic relief package

Biden says he’s getting briefings from lawyers on VP options

With tears, Congress honors Lewis, ‘conscience of the House’

Democrats urge action on voting rights as tribute to Lewis

Biden, lawmakers warn of foreign interference in election

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Biden urges Muslim Americans to help him defeat Trump

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

First lady delivers lunch to firefighters and families in DC

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.