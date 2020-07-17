AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National chains where masks are required | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
July 17, 2020

Analysis: Trump wants a 2016 repeat in a very different year

After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

Pompeo says US should limit which human rights it defends

US executes 2nd man in a week; lawyers said he had dementia

Pelosi urges Trump to ‘ask for directions’ on virus crisis

Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

Four more years? Trump struggles to outline second term plan

US official visits Portland, calls protesters ‘anarchists’

Q&A: What’s behind the Twitter Bitcoin hack?

NASA’s Hubble successor delayed again by virus, other issues

