AP Top Political News at 3:42 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘Squad’ member Tlaib may be vulnerable in tough primary

House Democrats to attempt to check Trump’s pardon power

White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president

Trump deploys more federal agents under ‘law and order’ push

Nearly 1 in 4 VA employees report sex harassment, audit says

White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

House OKs repeal of Trump travel ban decried as anti-Muslim

