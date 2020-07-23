‘Squad’ member Tlaib may be vulnerable in tough primary
House Democrats to attempt to check Trump’s pardon power
White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill
AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening
Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president
Trump deploys more federal agents under ‘law and order’ push
Nearly 1 in 4 VA employees report sex harassment, audit says
White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges
House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol
House OKs repeal of Trump travel ban decried as anti-Muslim
