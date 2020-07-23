AP Top Political News at 3:42 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Squad’ member Tlaib may be vulnerable in tough primary House Democrats to attempt to check Trump’s pardon power White House,…

‘Squad’ member Tlaib may be vulnerable in tough primary House Democrats to attempt to check Trump’s pardon power White House, GOP agree on virus testing in new aid bill AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening Joe Biden calls Trump the country’s ‘first’ racist president Trump deploys more federal agents under ‘law and order’ push Nearly 1 in 4 VA employees report sex harassment, audit says White House scrambles on nursing homes as COVID-19 surges House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol House OKs repeal of Trump travel ban decried as anti-Muslim Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.