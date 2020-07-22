AP Top Political News at 12:18 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump has been on both sides of the states’ rights argument US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses…

Trump has been on both sides of the states’ rights argument US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses White House, GOP resist state, housing aid in virus package World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse Elizabeth Warren’s new role: Key Joe Biden policy adviser Democratic group looks to close Trump-Biden enthusiasm gap AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled Congress weighs kicking racist chief justice from Capitol Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that? Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.