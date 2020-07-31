AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

AP Analysis: Why Trump’s election delay tweet matters
Revenue at biggest Trump properties held steady last year
Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021
Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday
Joe Biden’s search for a running mate enters final stretch
Trump visiting Florida during a pandemic, hurricane threat
Justice Department schedules 2 additional federal executions
GOP leaders can’t bank on Trump’s help in Kansas Senate race
‘Building bridges’: How Bass became a leading VP contender
Supreme Court won’t halt challenged border wall projects
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.