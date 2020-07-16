CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What about Va. high school athletics this fall? | DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Mental fitness claim halts 2nd federal execution — for now

Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response

Esper order aims to expand diversity, skirts major decisions

Ivanka Trump defends Goya post that watchdogs call unethical

AP FACT CHECK: Trump wholly distorts Biden on immigration

Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens

China summons US ambassador, says US blocks its development

Pompeo downplays possibility of summit with North Korea

US warns firms about sanctions for work on Russian pipelines

