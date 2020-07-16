AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Mental fitness claim halts 2nd federal execution — for now
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
In the open: White House advisers tussle over virus response
Esper order aims to expand diversity, skirts major decisions
Ivanka Trump defends Goya post that watchdogs call unethical
AP FACT CHECK: Trump wholly distorts Biden on immigration
Congress eyes new virus aid as school, health crisis deepens
China summons US ambassador, says US blocks its development
Pompeo downplays possibility of summit with North Korea
US warns firms about sanctions for work on Russian pipelines
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.