CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump’s show of federal force sparking alarm in cities

Trump’s new immigration fight: how to redraw House districts

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better

Dems push universal health care, police overhaul in platform

GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Too little, too late? Trump embraces masks in an about-face

Republicans outline trimmed-back agenda for 2020 convention

Biden unveils caregiver plan, says Trump ‘quit’ on country

Fear of China’s courts drives Hong Kong extradition concerns

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up