AP Top Political News at 9:33 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

White House seeks advice of ‘torture memos’ author on powers

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

More military bases increase health protections due to virus

Gov’t: New foreign students can’t enter US if courses online

Trump on his tweets: Regrets, he’s had a few

DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

Democrats: Trump must tell voters about election threats

Pence says schools reopenings ‘best thing for our kids’

