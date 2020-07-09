CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
AP Top Political News at 9:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now

Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory

Mississippi seeing big virus outbreak in state legislature

Watchdog details storm of political pressure in Sharpiegate

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

AP EXPLAINS: Public won’t see Trump’s tax documents for now

Biden pledges New Deal-like economic agenda to counter Trump

DC judge asks for full appeal review of Flynn dismissal

AP FACT CHECK: Trump team distortions on Biden and police

Milley: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

