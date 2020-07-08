CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday

Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

About that border wall, Mr. Presidents … who’s paying?

Trump aside, McConnell becomes GOP’s preacher on masks

Despite risks, Trump invests big in attacks on Biden’s age

Biden-Sanders task forces unveil joint goals for party unity

Trump to US schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds

Commerce Department IG seeks info on 2 Census hirings

Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up