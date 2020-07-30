CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
AP Top Political News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Q&A: Questions stirred by Trump’s idea of an election delay

Trump offers, Democrats reject fix for $600 jobless benefit

Election results may be delayed — but not because of fraud

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s view of flawed voting is baseless

Trump global media chief probes pro-Biden VOA content

UN leaders to meet virtually; Trump might attend in person

At Lewis funeral, Obama calls for renewing Voting Rights Act

John Lewis mourned as ‘founding father’ of better America

FBI: Review of surveillance applications found minor errors

