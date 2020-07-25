AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise AP-NORC poll:…

Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes White House seeks advice of ‘torture memos’ author on powers No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid More military bases increase health protections due to virus Gov’t: New foreign students can’t enter US if courses online Trump on his tweets: Regrets, he’s had a few DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.