CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump plays on fears in play for the suburbs

Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

AP-NORC poll: Nearly half say job lost to virus won’t return

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

White House seeks advice of ‘torture memos’ author on powers

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

More military bases increase health protections due to virus

Gov’t: New foreign students can’t enter US if courses online

Trump on his tweets: Regrets, he’s had a few

DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up