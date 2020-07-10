AP Top Political News at 9:07 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump looks for political edge in latest high court rulings Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests Trump’s…

Trump looks for political edge in latest high court rulings Tapping into crime fears, GOP conflates mayhem with protests Trump’s reelection campaign gets a reboot as virus persists Homeland Security gets new role under Trump monument order China vows retaliation against US sanctions over Xinjiang AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid Takeaways: Paycheck Protection loans and the Catholic Church Biden’s Iowa hires signal tightening in state Trump won big No peeking, voters: Court keeps Trump taxes private for now Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.