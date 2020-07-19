AP Top Political News at 9:40 p.m. EDT

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses
GOP leaders, Trump to discuss virus aid as crisis deepens
AP FACT CHECK: Trump bending facts on virus, Biden, economy
Colleges win immigration battle but fear for US reputation
Trump talks less about virus, states look inward for answers
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the virus-era China ban that isn’t
One reporter, two executions and haunting last words
House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests
Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally
Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.