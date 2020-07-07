CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
AP Top Political News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters

Chief Justice Roberts recently spent a night in a hospital

AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city

Mary Trump’s book offers scathing portrayal of president

Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies

The Latest: Cory Booker wins N.J. Democratic Senate primary

Trump ‘flexible’ on size of convention as lawmakers shy away

Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits

2 female firsts at the Supreme Court announce retirements

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

