AP Top Political News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters
Chief Justice Roberts recently spent a night in a hospital
AMERICA DISRUPTED: Troubles cleave a nation, and a city
Mary Trump’s book offers scathing portrayal of president
Biden wants US to produce more of its own pandemic supplies
The Latest: Cory Booker wins N.J. Democratic Senate primary
Trump ‘flexible’ on size of convention as lawmakers shy away
Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits
2 female firsts at the Supreme Court announce retirements
US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.