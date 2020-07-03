AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

At Rushmore, Trump says protesters seek to ‘defame’ heroes
Can Trump’s anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?
New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000
July 4th military flyovers to go over DC, 4 other cities
The Latest: Trump to establish ‘National Garden’ of heroes
Only verified intelligence? A look at presidents’ briefings
US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden ‘no victory yet’
Supreme Court blocks curbside voting in Alabama
Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material
Only verified intelligence? A look at presidents’ briefings
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.