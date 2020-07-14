CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | DC heightens testing efforts
AP Top Political News at 3:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner

US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea

US eyes world power summit for UN anniversary amid crises

Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

