CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Smithsonian offers virtual activities | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 3:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Undaunted, US global media chief plows ahead with changes

Activists seek to decriminalize ‘magic’ mushrooms in DC

It’s Trump’s call on what the GOP convention will look like

Feds to execute 1st inmate in 17 years for Arkansas murders

AP FACT CHECK: Trump team’s false comfort on schools, virus

Maryland governor says GOP needs ‘bigger tent’ after Trump

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other on tough talk on China

Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Puerto Rico

Virus spread, not politics should guide schools, doctors say

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up