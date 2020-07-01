CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Indoor airborne spread of virus possible, WHO affirms | Montgomery Co. stays in Phase 2 'for the time being' | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it

GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

Urban-rural divide on display in Oklahoma’s primary election

Biden tops Trump in June, 2nd-quarter cash; GOP still flush

House passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong; Senate next

Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely asserts Biden was fed questions

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up