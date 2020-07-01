AP Top Political News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names Trump…

Trump, top officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it

GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

Urban-rural divide on display in Oklahoma’s primary election

Biden tops Trump in June, 2nd-quarter cash; GOP still flush

House passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong; Senate next

Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely asserts Biden was fed questions

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

