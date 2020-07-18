AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump talks less about virus, states look inward for answers AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the virus-era China ban that…

Trump talks less about virus, states look inward for answers AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the virus-era China ban that isn’t Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, ‘minor’ issues Rights activists, political leaders mourn Rep. John Lewis 14 hours later, Trump says he is ‘saddened’ by Lewis’ death John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80 One reporter, two executions and haunting last words Given a chance, Trump would push court pick before election No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue Social media for Rubio, Sullivan confuses Cummings, Lewis Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.