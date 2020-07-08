8 Upgraded Stocks to Buy in July

These stocks scored analyst upgrades heading into July. June was another volatile and chaotic month for investors. But even amid…

June was another volatile and chaotic month for investors. But even amid the economic uncertainty and difficult climate, Wall Street analysts see pockets of opportunity in the market. Second-quarter earnings season will be difficult, and a full recovery from the health crisis could be a slow process. But most analysts expect corporate earnings to bounce back significantly in the second half of 2020. In the meantime, some companies are thriving in the current environment, and others are well-positioned for long-term growth. Here are eight of CFRA’s most recent stock upgrades for investors to buy today.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ticker: ABC)

AmerisourceBergen is the second-largest U.S. pharmaceutical distributor. Analyst Sel Hardy recently upgraded the stock and says AmerisourceBergen is a recession-resistant company given constant demand for prescription medication. In addition, Hardy says states may be more likely to settle opioid lawsuits in the challenging economic environment, which could eliminate uncertainty for AmerisourceBergen investors. Finally, coronavirus vaccines and treatments should serve as a tailwind for the health care industry as a whole. Hardy is projecting mid-single-digit earnings growth over the long term, including 9% earnings per share growth in fiscal 2020. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $109 price target for ABC stock.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly is a prescription drug company that produces treatments for diabetes, cancer and other conditions. Hardy recently upgraded Eli Lilly and says the company’s latest Phase III data on Verzenio in combination with adjuvant endocrine therapy to treat breast cancer is encouraging. Verzenio could be a significant revenue growth contributor. In addition, Eli Lilly has multiple ongoing coronavirus treatment trials that could serve as bullish near-term catalysts for the stock. In the first quarter, Eli Lilly reported 22% volume growth and 15% revenue growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for LLY stock.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer is another large-cap pharmaceutical stock that Hardy recently upgraded. Pfizer is one of the five companies most likely to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Hardy. He is particularly optimistic about Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccine candidate it is jointly developing with BionTech. While Lyrica and Enbrel will likely endure significant sales declines in 2020 due to generic and biosimilar competition, Hardy says the rest of Pfizer’s oncology assets should offset those declines in the near term. In the longer term, he says Pfizer’s oncology pipeline is extremely robust. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $41 price target for PFE stock.

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

TreeHouse Foods is a private-label food products manufacturer. Analyst Arun Sundaram recently upgraded the stock and says private-label brands tend to outperform branded products during recessions. Stockpiling helped boost TreeHouse’s first-quarter numbers. Roughly 80% of the company’s business is in the resilient grocery area, and only about 10% is exposed to the struggling food service sector. After several years of restructuring to optimize its business and improve profitability, Sundaram says TreeHouse’s sales growth should accelerate in the second half of 2020. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $60 price target for THS stock.

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

United Natural Foods distributes more than 110,000 natural, organic and specialty food products throughout North America. Sundaram says risk for United Natural stock is to the upside at its current valuation, and elevated demand for eat-at-home food will continue at least through the end of 2020. In recent years, United Natural has reduced its leverage ratio, which Sundaram says positions the company to potentially take advantage of growth opportunities in 2021 and beyond. CFRA is projecting at least 15% growth in fiscal 2020. The firm has a “buy” rating and $24 price target for UNFI stock.

Concho Resources (CXO)

Concho Resources is a U.S. oil and gas producer. Analyst Stewart Glickman recently upgraded the stock and says Concho is on strong financial footing relative to other oil companies. Concho’s net debt-to-equity ratio has dropped from 60% in 2015 to 30% today, and it has no major maturities until 2025. Given Concho’s oil price hedges, Glickman estimates the company should be able to price about 70% of its remaining 2020 production at more than $50 per barrel, a significant premium to current crude oil prices. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $76 price target for CXO stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC)

Shares of movie theater chain owner AMC Entertainment Holdings are down about 37% in 2020 and about 85% overall in the past five years. The company had planned to reopen nearly all of its theaters in July, but pushed back full reopening to August in the wake of the recent surge in pandemic cases. Analyst Tuna Amobi says AMC has taken steps to shore up its liquidity and ease its cash burn, and the stock is simply undervalued at around $4.50. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $7.50 price target for AMC stock.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Cardinal Health is a pharmaceutical and medical supply distributor. Hardy says long-term investors have a good entry point to buy Cardinal at current prices. Cardinal’s second-quarter numbers could take a hit from a drop in elective surgeries, but those numbers should bounce back in the second half of 2020. For now, CFRA projects a surge in personal protective equipment demand will help offset weakness in pharmaceutical revenue. In the longer term, Hardy says an aging baby boomer generation should be a tailwind for the entire health care industry. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $62 price target for CAH stock.

