8 Best Vanguard ETFs for Retirees

Retirement is a time to optimize your life and pursue your dreams. It’s not when you want to spend your days managing investments. Vanguard exchange-traded funds are ideal for retirees as they span many asset classes and claim low management fees. The best Vanguard ETFs for retirees offer a diversified portfolio that will work throughout retirement. Change the asset percentages when circumstances evolve, and do the same whether you prefer more conservative or aggressive allocations. Investors can add more diversification or keep it simple with three to five basic Vanguard stock and bond ETFs. If Vanguard funds interest you, here are eight ETFs to consider for your retirement portfolio.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (ticker: VTI)

This is a core U.S. stock market holding. The fund mirrors its total U.S. stock market benchmark and owns nearly 3,500 micro- to large-cap companies. The top 10 holdings make up more than 22% of the fund. VTI is dominated by household names such as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Because of market-cap weighting, larger and growth-oriented stocks are more heavily represented in the fund. The fund has 25% in the technology sector, 16% in financials and 14% in both consumer services and health care. To get an idea of its return potential, $10,000 invested in the fund in 2010 would be worth approximately $33,000 today. With a 0.03% expense ratio and a 1.81% yield, this is an ideal Vanguard ETF for retirees.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

“Retirees are interested in protecting themselves against rising inflation since they often receive pensions or other periodic payments, which will lose value in real terms if inflation accelerates,” says Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO of True Contrarian Investments. For capital preservation, VTIP fits the bill. This bond fund tracks an index of inflation-protected securities with short maturities. Don’t expect this fund to offer much appreciation unless inflation ramps up. The fund is popular, with $32.4 billion in total net assets. VTIP owns 18 bonds, with an average effective maturity and duration of 2.7 years. Because of recent low inflation and interest rates, the yield to maturity is 0.1%. Ten thousand dollars invested in the fund in 2012, at inception, would be worth nearly $10,800 today. With a 0.05% expense ratio, VTIP is good for short-term cash needs and capital preservation.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Despite recent underperformance, it’s important to broaden stock investing to include both international and domestic companies. This fund tracks an index of international stocks, excluding the U.S. As a one-stop shop for foreign assets, VXUS is an easy way to check off your international stock allocation. The fund offers exposure across developed and emerging markets and represents companies of all sizes. VXUS allocates 23% to emerging markets, 40% to Europe and 30% to the Pacific region. The rest goes to North America, the Middle East and other regions. With 7,455 stocks, the 10 largest holdings make up just 10.2% of the fund. Ten thousand dollars invested in the fund in 2010 would be worth $12,400 today. The low 0.08% expense ratio and 3.46% dividend yield make owning companies from across the globe affordable.

Vanguard FTSE Social Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFTAX)

Peter Creedon, CEO of Crystal Brook Advisors, likes this new social responsibility index fund. It’s ideal for retirees who want a diversified mid- and large-cap fund with broad U.S. stock market exposure and attention to environmental, social and governance metrics. The fund tracks the performance of the FTSE4Good US Select Index, and the companies are screened for ESG criteria, so you won’t find alcohol, tobacco, weapons or gambling stocks in this fund. Launched in mid-2018, the fund owns 479 stocks with roughly 30% concentrated in the top 10 holdings. The top five companies are some of the same Big Tech names found in the Total Stock Market ETF. “The expense ratio is higher than an S&P 500 index but still reasonable at 0.14,” Creedon says. The 1.49% yield is decent, given the current low interest rate environment.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

With another nod to diversification, the Total World Bond Fund gives retirees access to the global fixed income asset class. The fund invests in both U.S. and international debt. BNDW actually contains 51% of the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and 49% of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BNDX). The fund divvies its assets among North America (47.5%), Europe (32.6%), the Pacific (14%), emerging markets (3.1%), the Middle East (0.20%) and other regions (2.6%). The drop in interest rates helped the fund achieve a one-year return of 6.15%. BNDW is a solid intermediate-term fixed-income holding with 14,800 investment-grade securities. The expense ratio is 0.06% and the current yield is 1.81%. This ETF provides retirees with diversification to global fixed income in one fund.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

“This ETF is low cost, offers broad equity exposure, generates income and has plenty of liquidity,” says Scott Krase, president of CrossPoint Wealth. “These are attractive attributes for retirees.” This equity Vanguard ETF includes firms with increasing dividend payments. It stands to reason that a company is dependable if it can afford to continually sustain or increase dividend payments. VIG is a concentrated fund, holding 225 stocks with 35.6% concentrated in the 10 largest holdings. Ten thousand dollars invested in the fund in 2010 would be worth approximately $31,400 today. With a 0.06% expense ratio and a 1.88% dividend yield, VIG is a conservative equity fund. One thing to note: Retirees should realize that there is some overlap among this fund and VTI.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Retirees without exposure to real estate might consider this broadly diversified real estate fund. A real estate investment trust, or REIT, invests in companies that buy office buildings, hotels and other types of real estate property. The fund tracks the returns of the MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index. VNQ offers an easy way to obtain real estate exposure, without the complications of buying and managing the assets. Retirees should understand that REITs tend to be more volatile than bond funds. VNQ spans health care, hotel, industrial, office, residential and specialized real estate. With 183 stocks total, the fund allocates nearly 50% to the top 10 holdings. The current adjusted yield is 2.91%, and the 0.12% expense ratio provides an affordable entry into the real estate sector.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

A Vanguard funds for retirees article would be incomplete without a municipal bond fund. For retirees in higher tax brackets, a tax-exempt bond fund provides income that is free from federal taxes. VTEB strives to approximate the returns of the investment-grade municipal bond market and tracks the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. VTEB is another immediate-term bond fund with a whopping 4,643 bonds in its portfolio. Ninety-four percent of the fund’s bonds fall within the AAA, AA and A credit-quality range, with only 6% in the BBB category. The current yield of 1.41% can be measured against a comparable intermediate bond fund using a tax equivalent yield calculator. The expense ratio is 0.06%, making this an affordable way to invest in the muni bond market.

