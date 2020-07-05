5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

As Wall Street continues to digest second-quarter earnings reports, investors have been focusing on how the pandemic has reshaped many…

As Wall Street continues to digest second-quarter earnings reports, investors have been focusing on how the pandemic has reshaped many businesses in the first half of the year.

There are undeniably some names that have run into trouble; however, several standout stocks have not only bounced back from the early troubles of 2020 but continue to power higher — paying juicy dividends to their shareholders to boot.

If you’re looking for a stock that yields better than the typical S&P 500 company and has momentum at its back, consider one of these high-flying dividend stocks to buy for August:

— Cincinnati Financial Corp. (ticker: CINF).

— Medifast (MED).

— Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM).

— Watsco (WSO).

— Whirlpool Corp. (WHR).

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

After raising its quarterly payout from 56 cents per share to 60 cents per share back in January, CINF marked an impressive 59 consecutive years of increasing dividends.

That’s enough to make investors stand up and take notice, but the latest news in the last month or so has been the impressive results across all of this insurance company’s business lines. This success has helped lift the stock to its highest levels since March, and CINF has rocketed up more than 80% from its 2020 lows.

Insurance premiums should keep flowing reliably for the foreseeable future, too, powering even more dividend increases down the road.

Current yield: 2.9%

Medifast (MED)

While eating out has largely fallen by the wayside and grocery sales have spiked because of social distancing, another interesting nutrition trend has been the renewed interest in weight loss products like those offered by Medifast.

After all, part of the Medifast strategy is meal replacement across 30-day windows — so the pandemic has been a great time for consumers to order these nutrition kits to try to lose a few pounds. Many Americans are doing exactly that, and as a result, revenue is on the rise in 2020 and expected to jump by more than 10% next year as many of these customers stick to their nutrition plans.

That trend should continue to power generous dividends to MED shareholders into 2021 and beyond.

Current yield: 2.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

In the tech sector, one company’s pain is often another company’s gain.

That harsh reality was on display in July with a surge for TSM stock as rival chipmaker Intel Corporation (INTC) announced it was considering the end of all manufacturing operations and opting for an outsourced production model instead. As one of the largest semiconductor foundries in the world by any measure, TSM would be the natural recipient of any manufacturing that Intel gives up — and the stock recently jumped by more than 20% in short order as a result.

More importantly for long-term income investors, however, is what will surely be the company’s stranglehold on manufacturing, which should fuel continued dividend growth for this $350 billion powerhouse.

Current yield: 3.5%

Watsco (WSO)

Watsco is not exactly a household name, but the nearly $9 billion industrial company is a crucial provider of parts and equipment for air conditioning, heating and refrigeration. These include residential and commercial applications, with a network of contractors and dealers who service and install Watsco gear.

After a steady recovery to the underlying business in May — as the dust settled from the initial impact of the pandemic — followed by big sales growth in June, WSO blew the doors off its most recent earnings report, and shares ramped up by more than 15% in a single session as a result.

Income investors should look beyond this immediate pop, however, to the reliable history of payouts that have grown to $1.75 quarterly from just 70 cents a share back in 2015.

Current yield: 3.1%

Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)

Appliance giant Whirlpool hasn’t exactly set the world on fire the last few years, and the stock remains right about where it was in 2015.

However, shares nearly tripled off their 52-week low earlier this year as pandemic-related concerns proved to be overblown. WHR is actually expecting revenue expansion in the mid-single digits in 2021 now that the dust has settled.

For dividend investors, the most appealing factor is that dividends have increased to $1.20 per share from just 43 cents back in 2010, providing a strong flow of income for long-term holders of WHR stock.

Current yield: 2.9%

