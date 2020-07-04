4 Gold-Mining Stocks to Watch

It’s a good time to be a gold miner. Gold prices have been on the rise after briefly falling along…

It’s a good time to be a gold miner.

Gold prices have been on the rise after briefly falling along with equities when investors first ran to cash as the pandemic initially spread to the U.S. Gold futures have gained more than 20% from their March lows to where they are today — trading for more than $1,800 on Tuesday for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile, producers of the precious metal have seen outsized gains as gold prices have recovered. Since bottoming in March, the NYSE Arca Gold BUGS Index, which represents miners, gained more than 70% through early this week. Comparatively, the S&P 500 index gained around 37% between its early pandemic lows to today.

If gold’s recent surge interests you as an investor, here’s what you should know before you jump into this market:

— Why gold prices are at multiyear highs.

— Miners tend to outperform rising gold prices.

— There are different risks to keep in mind.

— Four gold-mining stocks to watch.

Why Gold Prices Are at Multiyear Highs

Gold futures hit their highest price in more than seven years last week as traders and investors continued their flight to the metal as a safe-haven investment. Market participants are worried that the economic recovery might not go as smoothly as hoped as the pandemic resurges in parts of the U.S., threatening the reopening of businesses and potentially keeping people homebound longer.

Gold — a competitor of U.S. Treasurys as a safe haven — has also been getting support as reduced interest rates make the precious metal, which doesn’t pay any interest, more competitive with low-yielding government debt.

After spiking during investors’ move to cash, the U.S. dollar has also been on a downward trend. That boosts demand for dollar-denominated gold by making it less expensive for holders of other currencies.

A key source for gold demand has been physically backed gold exchange-traded funds. The largest of these, the SPDR Gold Trust (ticker: GLD), which buys physical gold to back shares that investors purchase like stocks, is up around 16% year to date and has $67 billion in assets under management.

Miners Tend to Outperform Rising Gold Prices

With that backdrop, it’s unsurprising that the companies that extract gold from the ground and sell it are doing well.

What may come as a surprise to investors who aren’t familiar with the gold-mining industry is that shares often outperform the price of gold as the metal rises in value.

That’s because operating and financial leverage lead to a higher percentage of increased free cash flow, notes Morningstar’s basic materials analyst Kristoffer Inton. Basically, an increase in the gold price adds to cash flow, while production costs and company debt remain the same. The extra value from the free cash flow increases the equity value.

The opposite is also true, Inton says. But in a declining gold price environment, companies can take measures to offset the damage by cutting costs, finding efficiencies or boosting production, he adds.

Different Risks to Keep in Mind

While gold prices, like those of other commodities, can be quite volatile, gold miners come with their own set of risks in addition to their susceptibility to the rise and fall of gold prices.

With miners, investors have to understand that the mines themselves come with production risks. These include the potential for increasing costs and declining ore grades, Inton says.

There is also jurisdictional risk for companies operating mines in less politically stable areas.

“While there are many securities available in the gold-mining space, we believe it can be a risky proposition even when the future looks good for gold, due to geopolitical challenges in certain jurisdictions,” says William Stack, financial advisor at Stack Financial Services.

He also notes that many mining companies also carry high levels of debt. In the current economic environment, that can be harder to roll over when loans come due.

There is also the general investing risk that comes with any stock. Right now, the equity market is overpriced. A correction would pull gold miners down with it, says Joe Mazzella, former head of commodity index trading with Goldman Sachs, who now speaks about financial risk at several universities.

But even though investors should be wary of buying gold-mining shares that have had big run-ups in price, he says there could be good buying opportunities when shares see a pullback.

Four Gold-Mining Companies to Watch

Although Inton is bearish on the price of gold over the longer term because of potential selling from gold-backed ETFs, his shorter-term outlook is more bullish. He forecasts gold miners will post strong results in their next round of quarterly earnings reports.

Adding to this bull thesis, Adam Graf, mining analyst at B. Riley FBR, thinks gold will hit $2,500 per ounce this year.

In summary, according to Inton, “It’s a good time to be a gold miner in the short term.” So if you want to add miners to your portfolio, experts say to keep an eye on four gold stocks.

Agnico Eagle Mines (ticker: AEM). Among the large gold stocks Inton covers — which includes names such as Barrick Gold Corp. ( GOLD) and Kinross Gold Corp. ( KGC) — he points to Agnico Eagle as one of the strongest performers in the group. Historically, the company has been one of the strongest and most consistent operators, delivering mines as promised and keeping costs under control, he says.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Kirkland Lake has low debt, and Stack likes that its mines are in stable jurisdictions in Canada and Australia. He says its earnings per share are in the top of its class. The company also recently completed the acquisition of Detour Gold, adding another producing mine to its stable of core assets.

Newmont Corp. (NEM). Graf says Newmont is a standout among large-cap gold companies. Its huge gold production base of more than 6 million ounces per year makes it the world’s largest gold company by production. What’s more, it comes with diversified portfolio with operations and projects in the Americas, Australia and Africa.

SSR Mining (SSRM). For a smaller company, Graf likes SSR Mining. The company is in the midst of completing a merger with Alacer Gold Corp. (ASR), and Graf says the combined entity will have strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet. Its footprint will include operations in the U.S., Canada and Turkey, which Graf says has been a stable mining jurisdiction for some time.

