12 test positive for COVID-19, told results were negative

The Associated Press

July 24, 2020, 6:14 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were incorrectly told they had tested negative. Officials confirmed the incorrect reports Friday after a Bridgeville man was hospitalized with the virus after being told he had tested negative. Katey Evans said she and family got tested at a Walgreens pharmacy last Friday after their 6-year-old daughter had tested positive earlier last week. All were told Tuesday that their results were negative. Kevin Evans was taken by ambulance Thursday to a hospital. Hospital officials checked a statewide patient information database and found that he had tested positive for COVID-19.  

