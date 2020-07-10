10 Companies Offering Health Insurance to Part-Time Workers

Part-time jobs with health benefits are valuable. Medical coverage is a valuable workplace benefit, with the average cost of an…

Part-time jobs with health benefits are valuable.

Medical coverage is a valuable workplace benefit, with the average cost of an employer-sponsored family health insurance plan reaching $20,576 in 2019, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. Although many employers limit their coverage to full-time employees, some extend plans to part-time workers as well.

“By offering health insurance plans, businesses may have a higher chance of retaining employees, reducing their turnover rate or at least slowing down their rate of turnover,” says Joe Mercurio, part of the creative team at Fractl, a growth marketing agency that performs original research around a variety of topics. His research team found larger, national brands were most likely to offer medical coverage to part-time workers, and these companies typically only extended benefits to those who have been employed a certain period of time.

The following 10 companies offer health insurance to part-time employees.

Starbucks

At this national coffee chain, hourly employees are eligible for benefits, including health insurance, once they work 240 hours during a consecutive three-month period. That averages out to approximately 20 hours per week. Starbucks begins coverage on the second month after workers hit that milestone. Baristas, café attendants and other hourly employees maintain their eligibility by working at least 520 hours in a six-month period.

UPS

Unionized workers at UPS may be eligible for health insurance so long as they work at least 225 hours during a three-month period. The company’s workers, such as delivery truck drivers and package handlers, receive coverage through TeamstersCare. Benefits cover medical care, behavioral health services, prescription drugs, dental care and more.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase hires a significant number of part-time associate bankers to man its branches across the country. So long as these employees are regularly scheduled for at least 20 hour a week, they are eligible for health insurance coverage. Workers need to be employed for at least 60 days before beginning their benefits, which include prescription drug, vision and dental coverage.

Activision Blizzard

Software developers, digital artists and marketing managers can all find job opportunities at Activision Blizzard. The company is a leading developer of interactive entertainment, including games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Workers don’t need to put in 40 hours a week to get benefits there, though. Any part-time U.S. employee who is regularly scheduled at least 30 hours a week is eligible for health benefits.

American Red Cross

At the American Red Cross, part-time workers who are on the job at least 20 hours a week are eligible for health benefits. New hires must enroll for medical insurance within 31 days of their hire and can select from four different plans that come with varying levels of coverage and costs. Phlebotomists, medical technologists and bus drivers are among the positions currently open at the organization.

Costco

The warehouse club Costco is a popular store to shop in bulk and can be a good place to work if you’re looking for a part-time job that comes with health insurance. Once cashiers and other part-time hourly employees reach 450 hours of paid time, they can enroll in one of several health insurance plans offered by the company. However, benefits and eligibility may be different for those living in Hawaii.

Aquent

Even temporary workers can get health benefits if they find a part-time job through Aquent, a staffing company for the marketing and creative industries. The company provides health insurance to workers on assignment for less than one year so long as they are working 20 hours a week. The company has been offering health benefits to temporary workers for nearly 30 years, according to CEO John H. Chuang. It also recently extended sick pay to all workers in the U.S. and Canada. “It is the right thing to do, especially during the COVID-19 health pandemic, which has adversely affected the lives of so many workers,” Chuang says.

Aetna

Insurer Aetna offers health insurance coverage to all employees who work at least 20 hours or more a week. The company shares the cost of these plans with employees, and there are four different medical plans as well as dental and vision options. Although part-time opportunities may not be available in all positions, Aetna hires customer service representatives, case managers and data engineers, among other occupations.

Staples

Both full-time and part-time employees are eligible for health coverage at Staples. The office supply retailer has locations across the country and needs retail salespeople, warehouse workers and van drivers to work on a part-time basis. These employees can also participate in the company’s 401(k) plan and sign up for other insurance products such as dental, vision and life.

San Mateo County, California

This California county is only one example of a local government that provides health insurance to part-time employees. In San Mateo County, regular and probationary employees who work 20 hours or more a week can enroll in a health plan that will cover them, their spouse and children under 26 years of age. Local governments have diverse needs and may hire employees ranging from janitors to nurses on a part-time basis.

