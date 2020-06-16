Why More Minorities Should Consider Medical School

According to the “Diversity in Medicine” report published in 2019 by the Association of American Medical Colleges, 5.8% of active…

According to the “Diversity in Medicine” report published in 2019 by the Association of American Medical Colleges, 5.8% of active physicians in 2018 identified themselves as Hispanic and 5% identified as Black or African American. These proportions are an underrepresentation of the national makeup of the U.S., since in 2019 Hispanics/Latinx and African Americans made up an estimated 18.3% and 13.4% of the population, respectively, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Why Medicine Needs a Workforce That Better Represents the Wider Population

In a recent article in JAMA Internal Medicine, researchers found that physicians from minority backgrounds were more likely to care for patients from vulnerable populations. For example, African American, Hispanic and Asian doctors were more likely to have patients on Medicaid — a program for those with limited income and resources — and patients of Hispanic physicians were more likely to be uninsured.

The study’s authors concluded that “increasing the racial and ethnic diversity of the physician workforce may be the key to meeting national goals to eliminate health disparities.”

Briana Christophers — a student in the Tri-Institutional MD-PhD Program at the Weill Cornell Medical College, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Rockefeller University — is co-author of “The Free Guide to Medical School Admissions.” Beyond addressing modern racial disparities in health access and outcomes, she says, increasing the proportion of underrepresented minorities in the medical workforce is an important step in addressing long-standing injustices in medicine.

“From using slaves’ bodies as materials for experimentation, legitimizing theories that race is biological, (and) characterizing immigrants as disease carriers,” she says, “medicine has helped create the circumstances that link race and socioeconomic status today, in turn impacting access to education at every level.”

Christophers adds: “For far too long, talented and capable people have been shut out of becoming physicians, many of them because the tools to do so were not there. Applicants from groups underrepresented in medicine are asking for a just chance to make their own difference, be it in their home communities or in other medical spheres.”

Where the Current Burden Lies

Creating a medical workforce reflective of the general population requires far more than a quick fix at the level of the medical school admissions committee. The leaky pipeline must be secured at every level, necessitating a more enlightened national attitude toward public education and child care.

“Institutions need to be actively seeking opportunities to support URM (underrepresented minority) students, to check in on their wellness and to be the ones who do the majority of the work in diversifying the physician workforce,” says Paloma Marin-Nevarez, a fourth-year medical student at Stanford University School of Medicine and an incoming first-year resident in the University of California–San Francisco Fresno Emergency Medicine program.

Until then, the onus for overcoming institutional biases will continue to be on underrepresented minority applicants. Christophers, Marin-Nevarez and Dr. Adewole “Ade” Adamson share three tips for underrepresented minority premed students to increase their chance of matriculating into med school and create a lasting impact for their future patients.

— Find role models.

— Prepare for injustice.

— Advocate for yourself.

Find Role Models

Adamson, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at the University of Texas–Austin Dell Medical School, points out that many premeds from underrepresented minority backgrounds suffer from a paucity of role models. “When you don’t see people who look like you on the other side, sometimes you think to yourself, ‘Can I do it?'”

To those who have their doubts, Adamson offers assurance. “You are enough. If medicine is something that you’re determined to pursue, know that your future patients and future generation of physicians will depend on you.”

Christophers adds: “There are ways to situate yourself so you may come across a mentor or an opportunity. Seek out mentors broadly at your school, via #MedTwitter, via mentorship programs offered by various medical organizations. Use the internet to your benefit and learn more about what attracts you about medicine or what are the details of applying to medical school.”

Prepare for Injustice

“The premedical road can already be rocky for anyone,” Christophers says, but underrepresented minorities “need additional resilience to stay on course even if they experience microaggressions” in college and when applying to and interviewing for med school.

The challenges will continue beyond admission to medical school. Many underrepresented minorities may feel compelled to take on the additional challenge of addressing the structural biases that their patients face. Adamson offers some advice on that.

“Disparities in health care happen across specialties, including internal medicine, dermatology and obstetrics/gynecology,” he notes. “Think about these problems, the blind spots in the field that allow for these disparities to occur, and organize a clinical experience or a research plan that will aid in your training hope and help you address the injustices that disproportionately affect people of color.”

Advocate for Yourself

Christophers adds: “Do not let an image of ‘perfection’ make you doubt that you have something unique to offer, especially when it feels like a single grade will ruin your path forward. Grow in the ways that bring you joy because those things will matter, too, when you are treating your future patients. It is more important to be clear with yourself and the admissions committee about what your personal contribution will be to medicine, no matter if it is at an interpersonal or global level.”

Once underrepresented minority students get into med school, they may feel the need to take on the burden of doing extra work to recruit and support other underrepresented minorities in their own institutions, Paloma says.

However, she warns that the extra work “can sometimes occur at the expense of the students’ own well-being and academic performance. For students, my hope is that they participate in mentorship and diversity initiatives when it brings them a sense of joy and accomplishment, and when these activities align in some way to their future careers. Furthermore, I hope they feel zero guilt when they need to take care of themselves and focus on their own studies.”

Students from underrepresented backgrounds will encounter numerous challenges not faced by other medical school applicants. However, society needs these physicians, now more than ever, in order to realize a more equitable health care system for all.

