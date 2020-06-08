What Underrepresented Law School Applicants Should Know

American law schools, once stern strongholds of the old guard, now actively seek diversity. Admissions officers are adamant that they’re…

American law schools, once stern strongholds of the old guard, now actively seek diversity. Admissions officers are adamant that they’re not looking for applicants to check boxes or fill quotas, but rather to present their identity and life experience holistically, from multiple angles. Diversity can include race, ethnicity, sexual and gender identity, military service, socioeconomic status, faith and beliefs, disability status, immigrant upbringing or conditions of hardship.

With so many considerations, who counts as underrepresented?

The answer can be unclear, and it has changed over time. To take the most salient example, only 3.5% of law students in 1960 were women. However, women now make up a slight but growing majority of law students. Women lawyers still face barriers, as shown by the dearth of female partners among leading law firms, but a new generation of women is clearly undaunted.

Other trends in law school demographics emerged in a new report sponsored by the American Bar Foundation, “Who’s Going To Law School?” Written by lawyers Miranda Li and Phillip Yao and California Supreme Court Associate Justice Goodwin Liu, the report summarizes a study that analyzed data collected by the American Bar Association and the Law School Admission Council on the gender, race and nationality of law students pursuing J.D. degrees.

The report has several takeaways for law school applicants and those seeking to understand the changing composition of law schools today.

Overall Law School Enrollment Declining

Law school enrollment neared 150,000 in 2010, then collapsed as the Great Recession shattered the image of law as a stable career path. Even after a minor ” Trump Bump,” enrollment in 2019 was about 113,000, 25% lower than its peak a decade ago and 10% lower than it was in 2000, according to the report.

Time will tell if current protests inspire more interest in law, or if the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic makes people reconsider the investment of time and money to pursue a J.D. degree.

Looking at Race

In 2019, about 62% of law students were white, roughly in line with the overall American population. However, ethnic minorities except Asian-Americans were underrepresented. The law student population last year was 12.7% Hispanic, 7.8% black and 6.3% Asian, with the number describing themselves as biracial or multiracial steadily increasing to nearly 4%.

These ratios are shifting rapidly. Hispanic law students nearly doubled in number between 1999 and 2019, while white and Asian-American declined both in absolute numbers and in proportion to other groups. Black law students have also declined in number, but only slightly, while at the same time increasing along with Hispanics as proportions of law school students.

Where Black and Hispanic Women Predominate

While the numbers of white men and white women in law school have converged, the gender divide among nonwhite students has tilted toward women. Nearly twice as many Black women as Black men study law, and roughly 58% of Hispanic and Asian-American law students are now women.

However, women and racial minorities are not distributed equally across law schools. Among the top 30 law schools, there is little gender divide and 10% of students are Asian American, 9% are Hispanic and 6% are black. Among the lowest-ranked law schools — including many unaccredited law schools — women constitute 58% of students and the student body is 23% Hispanic, 16% black and 4% Asian American.

Clearly, higher-ranked law schools are not meeting the rising interests of Black and Hispanic women. There may be many causes for this shortfall, from opportunity gaps to inadequate outreach, but its consequences are worrisome. Graduates of low-ranked or unranked law schools may have trouble passing the bar, finding legal work and paying off tuition debt.

Black and Hispanic women may choose low-ranked schools for personal reasons, but they may be wrongly assuming higher-ranked schools are out of reach. Such applicants might consider writing strong personal statements and diversity statements to give a full picture of their experience and interests, as well as taking advantage of new resources and programs to help overcome special hurdles they face.

Will Foreign Enrollment Keep Rising?

On a final note, the study flagged an overlooked rise in foreign enrollment. Outside the United States, legal education usually starts at the undergraduate level, so foreigners interested in American law schools generally practice in their home countries before applying to advanced legal degrees like the L.L.M.

Over the last decade, however, the percentage of foreign students in J.D. programs in the U.S. has nearly doubled to 3.3%, reaching 7% among top-tier law schools. Travel restrictions and international tensions may reverse this trend or change the composition of foreign applicants, 40% of whom currently come from Asia.

To sum up all these trends, law school is no longer a boys club, and minority and foreign applicants are on the rise. Black and Hispanic men are still underrepresented overall and Black and Hispanic women are underrepresented among all but the lowest-ranked law schools. All law school applicants who feel they will contribute to the diversity of their law school community should express this in their applications by writing personal statements and diversity statements that give a full picture of their experience and interests.

Law schools are seeking applicants with unique perspectives. If such applicants feel excluded or discouraged by the process, they should reach out to advisers and admissions officers to discuss resources and programs geared to their needs before ruling out any options.

